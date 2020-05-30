A homeless woman faces a felony third-degree arson charge for allegedly setting fire to a utility trailer on the 500 block of 16th Street in Lewiston on May 21.
Melanie R. Hopper, 34, was arraigned by video Friday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
The maximum penalty for third-degree arson in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Lewiston police said multiple witnesses said Hopper set fire to Robert Morrison’s utility trailer while she stood on the fender well “yelling things,” court records said.
Firefighters with the Lewiston Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames, but the homemade trailer and its contents, valued at $1,000, were a total loss. The items on the trailer were from a property on the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue in Lewiston that Morrison was taking care of. Morrison had planned on taking the load to the dump, court records said.
Lewiston police searched for Hopper shortly after the fire, based on witness statements that said Hopper lit something on fire and tossed it to the ground. Another witness said Hopper appeared to be throwing something in the trailer, and a short time later the trailer was in flames as Hopper walked away south on 16th Street, court records said.
Police learned Hopper left the scene in a motorhome belonging to Robert Coons, who lives on the 400 block of 15th Street. The motorhome was located near Memorial Bridge, where it had run out of gas. Coons told police Hopper “jumped in his motor home and was saying things that didn’t make sense,” court records said.
When the motorhome ran out of gas, Hopper got out and walked away. Police located Hopper on Thursday, a week after the fire, and asked her about the fire, which she denied setting. She told police she was at the police department “with Jeff, Tonya, and the guy who wears a dress,” court records said.
“It is unknown who these people are,” Lewiston Police Cpl. Chris Reese wrote in his report. Hopper also told police she and Coons called 911 to report the fire, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $5,000 bond in the case.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $25,000 bond in the case. Bond was requested in the case because Hopper is homeless and has eight failures to appear in court in Nez Perce County, as well as multiple failures to appear in court in Washington. Hopper has a criminal record in Washington and Oregon, court records said.
Ramalingam set preliminary hearings in the case for June 10 and 12.
