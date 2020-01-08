Two homeless people are facing up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines on burglary charges filed in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday.
Angeleena M. Trana, 38, and Byron E. Waters, 46, were arrested Monday after Lewiston police reviewed video from Boomers Sports Cellar that allegedly showed Trana and Waters enter a 2001 Dodge Durango on Sunday and steal a suitcase, construction bag, Timberland hiking boots, a handbag and clothes, court documents said.
Waters was arrested on the 1700 block of G Street on Monday morning. Waters allegedly told police “he wanted to help himself out,” court documents said. “He entered the vehicle because he was cold and was looking for something to keep him warm.”
Waters allegedly told police he dumped the property near the canoe statue by the Interstate Bridge. Police recovered the suitcase and construction bag at that location, court documents said.
Trana was arrested Monday afternoon, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $5,000 bond for Waters and a $2,500 bond for Trana. Preliminary hearings for the two were set forJan. 15.