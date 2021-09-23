A 45-year-old homeless man will spend at least the next four years in prison after his sentencing Wednesday on a charge of lewd conduct with a child.
Nez Perce County prosecutors initially charged Jerard A. Mosier with five felony counts of rape based on allegations of multiple sexual assaults against a 13-year-old homeless girl last year. Mosier pleaded guilty to a single felony county of lewd conduct in July after a negotiated plea agreement.
Mosier’s attorney, Lawrence Moran, argued for probation and community sex offender treatment for his client, who has been in the Nez Perce County jail since his arrest last April. Moran said that contrary to the conclusions of presentence evaluations, Mosier is eager to begin treatment programs that could help him not reoffend.
Moran also said Mosier was forthcoming with law enforcement after his arrest and didn’t try to conceal or downplay his actions. He also noted that Mosier has had a hard life, including suffering abuse in his own childhood. But Prosecutor Justin Coleman argued for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison based on the evaluations’ conclusions that Mosier presents a high risk to reoffend.
Second District Judge Jeff Brudie ultimately handed down a sentence of 4-20 years in prison, concluding that Mosier is a risk to reoffend because he repeatedly took advantage of the girl when he was presented with the opportunity.
According to court documents, the girl alleged that Mosier raped her on at least five occasions in June and July last year after providing her with marijuana and/or alcohol, and placed his hand on or around her neck during the acts.