A homeless Lewiston man was arrested after Lewiston police allegedly found him sleeping in the driver’s seat of another person’s Jeep Wrangler parked in the K-Mart parking lot Tuesday.
Tyrin L.W. Taylor, 21, is charged with burglary, criminal possession of a financial transaction card and possession of methamphetamine, all felonies. Taylor was also charged with three misdemeanors: unlawful entry, providing false information to police and malicious injury to property.
Taylor, if convicted, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the burglary charge; five years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the criminal possession of a financial transaction card; and seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine on the possession of methamphetamine charge.
Taylor faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine each if convicted of malicious injury to property and providing false information to a police officer. He also faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted on the unlawful entry charge.
Police were dispatched Tuesday to a possible vehicle theft in progress at the parking lot of Lewiston’s now-shuttered K-Mart. The owner of the vehicle had parked the 2001 Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot because he was trying to sell it, court documents said.
The owner, who checked on the vehicle Monday evening, checked on it again as he was driving by Tuesday because he “felt something was wrong with the vehicle,” court documents said.
The owner noticed someone had cut a hole in the back plastic window, and as he approached, he allegedly saw Taylor sleeping inside. Lewiston police then opened the door of the Jeep, and Taylor woke up and was placed in handcuffs, court documents said.
During a subsequent search of Taylor, police allegedly found rings and other jewelry in his pocket, as well as a baggy of powder that later tested positive for methamphetamine, court documents said.
The owner of the Jeep told police that the CB radio and an amplifier were missing from the vehicle and there was a duffel bag on the front seat that did not belong to the vehicle owner. In the duffel bag, police allegedly found clothing and keys that belonged to the vehicle owner.
Police then contacted a burglary victim whose old coins and jewelry had been taken. The burglary victim identified a debit card that was also allegedly found in the duffel bag that belonged to her deceased husband, court documents said.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set bond at $35,000 because of Taylor having three prior felony convictions in Washington in October, including bail jumping.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for March 4.
