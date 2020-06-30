A homeless Lewiston man has again been arrested for burglary for allegedly stealing two jerky sticks and a beer from a gas station on the 1900 block of State Highway 128.
Joshua A. Parks, 19, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon on the felony charge.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set a $1,000 bond in the case.
The maximum penalty for burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Lewiston police say Parks stole two sticks of jerky and a Budweiser Clamato beer from Dyna Mart. Police say Parks told the cashier “do you think I’ll steal these because I will,” court records said.
Police say Parks has multiple thefts from gas stations, which usually include beer or an alcoholic beverage and a small food item. Parks has five trespass orders from gas stations and convenience stores. “Parks goes into the gas stations, steals items, and will come back and refuse to leave,” court records said.
“I have been working multiple times when Parks leaves the scene of a crime after he steals something and is trespassed and will keep coming back, requesting officers take him to jail,” Lewiston Police Officer Connor Morbeck said in his probable cause summary. “Parks will go back into the places he trespasses and will steal multiple times to make the crime worse so he can go to jail.”
Parks was also charged with burglary June 8 for stealing four beef jerky sticks and two alcoholic beverages from the Neighborhood Market on the 1500 block of East Main Street in Lewiston.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing date for July 8 in the case and an alternate date for a preliminary hearing for July 10 in the case.