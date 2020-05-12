Lewiston police allege a homeless man climbed and crawled halfway through a window on a shed and removed three bottles of perfume.
Tannim W. Delozier, 25, is charged with felony burglary. He was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Lewiston police allege they were called to the scene of a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of Idaho Street on Friday afternoon before 4 p.m. where a man in a red hat and white shirt had opened a window on a shed and reached inside the shed and removed property, court records said.
When officers arrived they allegedly saw Delozier in a red hat and white shirt sitting on a couch near the shed inside the fence of 1520 Idaho St. with a woman identified as Autumn Grim. Three bottles of perfume were sitting on the ground at Delozier’s feet, court records said.
Delozier reportedly told police he was visiting the property and wanted to check inside the shed to see if it was secure. Delozier said he slid the window open and crawled inside with his upper body and noticed there might be perfume missing from the shed “so he took the remaining” perfume out and planned to put it in the home to “keep it safe,” court records said.
The owner of the shed told police that no one had permission to be inside the shed and that she did not know Delozier and she wanted to pursue charges, court records said.
The maximum penalty for burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Delozier from jail on pretrial conditions.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 3 and 5.
