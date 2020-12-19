Homeless in valley still out in cold

An effort to get a warming center up and running for homeless people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has been frozen out by technical difficulties, but the group working on the problem is far from giving up hope.
Twin County United Way CEO Suzanne Johnson said the topic came up in early October during an interagency meeting. Members formed a subcommittee that has met weekly since then, but Johnson said several obstacles have cropped up. The main issue has been finding a nonprofit organization big enough to take the lead.
“That is where we’ve really been stuck, finding that 501(c)(3),” Johnson said, using tax code shorthand for a nonprofit. “Part of the reason is that we need someone to be liable.”
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston was poised to become the lead agency, but Johnson said she learned Thursday that the hospital board is now asking for a clause in the potential contract exempting it from any litigation.
The subcommittee also wanted to get away from the “weather-activated” model that has been used in past years by organizations like the now-defunct ROC or First Step 4 Life, where the warming center would only open on nights that dropped below a certain temperature. That ruled out some nonprofits that didn’t have enough staff members and volunteers to cover unpredictable shifts.
“If it’s open every single night, it’s much easier to hire people if they know they have a reliable schedule,” Johnson said. “I don’t have the bandwidth if someone called in sick to staff that. And basically, it’s the same situation with everyone that’s on these calls.”
And then there’s the coronavirus pandemic to consider. The Salvation Army of Lewiston saw its candidacy to become the lead agency fall by the wayside because of a policy that doesn’t allow anyone into its 21st Street headquarters with COVID-19 symptoms like sneezing or coughing, Johnson said.
“And that is almost all of the homeless population,” she said of those forced to spend long hours outside in the damp, chilly air.
Johnson has mainly been working with the LC Valley Youth Resource Center and the Willow Center for Grieving Children to identify a lead agency since none of those groups are large enough to take on the responsibility. City of Lewiston officials like City Manager Alan Nygaard and Police Chief Budd Hurd are also helping with the search for a lead agency.
Once someone takes the reins, Johnson said it should be fairly quick and straightforward to apply for emergency funding from groups like the Innovia Foundation and the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Finding a location has been another challenge. The Lewiston Community Center was briefly a candidate, but the after-hours activities there eliminated that option. Another possibility is the donation of a large shed which the owner has volunteered to insulate and wire for power. But that would be a last resort.
“While yes, it’s warm and better than being outside, it would be very hard to safely staff,” Johnson said. “We’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place.”
For now, Johnson appealed to community members to contact her at (208) 743-6594 or sjohnson@tcuw.org if they can take the lead. She also said Twin County United Way can accept and hold donations until a formal organization solidifies. And even though the effort has been challenging and unfruitful so far, Johnson is determined to help create a warming center for the remaining weeks of this cold season, and for the years to come.
“Nobody deserves to be sleeping outside in 30 degree or lower temperatures,” she said. “I won’t stop until we have something.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.