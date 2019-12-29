LONGVIEW, Wash. — Dozens of homeless campers packed up their tents, then made the 1.5 mile trek from a makeshift campsite outside Longview City Hall to a new, city-approved campsite off Alabama Street.
One camper, Debbie Perrine, said she walked the distance Thursday because she wanted to be settled in before Longview’s new ordinance banning camping on city right of way during the day kicked in at 6:30 a.m. Friday. She had been camping outside city hall for about three weeks and said the new site is an improvement.
“It’s safer here than on the street, because people passing by would honk horns or shout at us,” she said. “It’s better to be off the main road.”
At least one nearby business, however, is upset with the new designated campsite near Oregon Way. Matt, a branch manager at industrial gas supplier Matheson, who declined to give his last name, said the city didn’t notify him about the campsite opening. He said he’s concerned about campers trespassing onto the business’s adjacent property on Oregon Way.
Other adjacent businesses were not available for comment and city offices were closed Friday.
The campsite is intended to be open for 90 days; signs posted at its entrance say it should be closed by March 30, 2020. At that time, the city plans to move homeless campers to another temporary location.
The camping ordinance that went into effect Friday bans tents and other camping “paraphernalia” on city rights of way during the day between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. It was intended to address the makeshift homeless campsite that cropped up in front of Longview City Hall about three months ago.
A federal court has ruled it is not a crime to sleep in public places. Because of this, the city must allow camping overnight. However, if the city establishes another site, it can ask campers to leave the right of way, such as the sidewalks around city hall, and move to the designated campsite instead.
By 10 a.m. Friday, nearly all the campers had left city hall, and about 40 tents were pitched at the new site across the street from the Longview city shop.
The campsite includes portable toilets, wash stations and garbage service. The city also put up fencing around the site and the employee parking lot next to it.
Volunteer Crystal Clark said the campers are trying to police themselves. She added that she’s happy the campers are no longer “all over the streets,” but that some neighbors won’t be happy with the new location.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said earlier this week the police will continue regular patrols in the area, especially since the city fueling station is next to the site and police vehicles often stop there to get gas.