Concerns about homeless individuals in cold and snowy weather was again brought to the attention of the Lewiston City Council during public comment at Monday’s work session.
Michelle King, a homelessness advocate; Jolene Cliffe, of the Disability Action Center NW; community member Ada Eldridge; as well as a letter from Brittany Diaz, a local social worker all strongly encouraged the city council to take action on the issue — at least temporarily during the freezing weather.
King said the city is in the process of creating a code that would allow a buffer zone around a low-barrier homeless shelter. However, until that code is written and approved by the city, any proposed homeless shelter can’t be built. Because of that, she said the only way to create a homeless shelter is if the city of Lewiston allows one to be established.
King offered some solutions to the city, including a tent that is available and can be set up in a parking lot that could hook up to water and power, or opening a space for a temporary adult resource center.
Cliffe added that the group who is providing the shelter tent doesn’t need money, instead only requiring some space. She worked with the nonprofit LC Adult Resource Center last year, which out of Lewiston’s Salvation Army, and became emotional when talking about seeing people in need this year.
“It is a very difficult thing for me to watch,” Cliffe said. “Those people are no less than we are.”
Eldridge noted other cases where changes were made in zoning laws and questioned why it wasn’t being done for the homeless. Diaz in her email to the council stated that people who are homeless include women, children and veterans who need a warm place to stay.
All of the homeless advocates urged the city council to act quickly to prevent deaths from the current freezing temperatures. Diaz noted she didn’t want to hear about someone dying from being out in the cold on the local news.
During council comments, President Hannah Liedkie and councilor Rick Tousley address the homeless situation and stated that they wanted to find solutions that addressed the root cause of homelessness.
Tousley said he has talked to resource workers from the school district who said around 100 kids are homeless. Tousley said those figures indicate homeless is not caused by substance abuse issues. He said he is in conversations with people, including the mayor, to address the issue.
In other business:
Julie Crea, vice president for finance and administration at Lewis-Clark State College, and Logan Fowler, LCSC communications director, spoke about plans for branding a water tower with the logos of LCSC and the Lewiston High School. The plan would have both logos wrapped around the water tower to be visible from all directions. The cost of placing and maintaining the logos would be paid for by the college and the school district.
Fowler and Crea said the water tower with logos would be a point of pride in the community and speak to the pipeline of students from LHS to the LCSC Schweitzer Career and Technical Center. The water tower is located by Community Park, next to LHS and LCSC’s career and technical center.
Public works director said there would be no additional cost for the concept, but the council took no action on the proposal.
Tim Barker, parks and recreation director, and community member Larry Kopczynski spoke about creating a Community Park Foundation to help pay for the community park project with donations, partnerships, sponsorships and naming rights. Kopczynski said the goal would be to help remove some of the financial burden from the taxpayer.
However, the city council took no formal action on creating a foundation for Community Park.
Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik and Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust spoke about funds from the opioid settlement that will be used with public health to create outreach, education and tools to combat opioid addiction. Kuzik said the amount of funding and how long it will be available is unknown. According to the conditions of the settlement, the funds can only be used for treatment and prevention of opioid use.
The only action the city council took at the city council work session was to approve an agreement with the Thomas Development Company for new apartments. Eight units will be built in the 900 block of Bryden Avenue for people who are 55 and older and earn less than the median gross income of the area.
Council President Liedkie congratulated Kasee Forsmann, who had a baby Friday and was not at the meeting.