MOSCOW — After muted celebrations last year because of the pandemic, homecoming events at the University of Idaho and Washington State University have returned, to the excitement of students and alumni.
UI students kicked off the week decorating the windows of downtown businesses Monday, some hinting at “The Vandal Century,” which is the theme for this year’s festivities. While it’s the 113th homecoming celebration, it marks 100 years since the official nickname of “Vandals” was adopted for Idaho athletics teams.
Marie Duncan, director of alumni programs and operations at the UI, said the events this fall have been reinvigorating for campus life.
“The students have been excited,” Duncan said. “Their sense of community has really come through, and we’ve seen a record turnout to the events this year.”
The annual serpentine, bonfire and fireworks will take place in the Kibbie Dome parking lot tonight, and the university’s annual homecoming parade will march through Main Street on Saturday.
Senior Megan Dobson, the director of public relations for the Associated Students of the University of Idaho, is eager to take her sister to the parade for the first time. Dobson’s sister was a freshman last year, so her class wasn’t able to experience a traditional homecoming.
“I think the university made the right decision last year given the circumstances, but I feel more comfortable participating in the events this year,” Dobson said. “I’m so thankful for it.”
Many alumni are also in town for the festivities. According to Duncan, her 83-year-old grandmother, who graduated from UI over 60 years ago, is returning for the celebration.
“She’s being smart and cautious about it, and she’s vaccinated and going to wear a mask,” Duncan said. “Alums are really looking forward to those outside events.”
She added many of the events were moved to larger, outdoor spaces to allow for more social distancing. Even some of the university’s oldest traditions were altered in the name of safety.
“I’m really proud of the campus community and the student body for finding ways to make it safe,” she said.
At Washington State University, the Alumni Association is overseeing plans for a pep rally this evening, followed by a 7 p.m. Back Home Homecoming Celebration in Hollingberry Field House. The event is free to attend and promises to feature “awesome music” and carnival-like activities for children. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
WSU Assistant Director for Alumni Engagement Carrie Neppel said the Alumni Association hopes to celebrate students and alumni being back in person at the events this weekend.
