Editor’s note: The Lewiston police have not yet released the name of the person who died in a fire at 428 Fifth St. on Aug. 8.
When people die, libraries are lost. When buildings fall victim to fire, neglect or time, generations disappear.
Thus it may well be with 428 Fifth St. in Lewiston, where an electrical failure ignited a blaze that took one life and injured two more Aug. 8.
The life of the structure began in December 1898, when local attorney Samuel Laurie McFarland purchased two lots on the corner of Fifth Street and Newell (now Fifth) Avenue from Joseph Alexander for $550 (about $20,000 today). Alexander was one of Lewiston’s wealthiest merchants, whose two-story brick building on the site where the Lewis-Clark Hotel now stands fed satellite operations in several nearby small towns, including Juliaetta and Kendrick. Fifth Street was a magnet for new residential construction.
Deed in hand, Samuel selected famed contractor Harry Madgwick to raise a new home at the site. He could not have chosen more wisely. Madgwick had arrived in Lewiston in 1879 and was soon managing projects throughout the city, including the completion of what is now Reid Centennial Hall on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Although Samuel spearheaded the project, the home was not intended for him. His much older brother, Robert Early McFarland, was arriving to join Samuel in a law practice based out of the Lewiston National Bank that once stood at Fourth and Main streets. If the name “Early” sounds familiar, it is because famed Confederate general Jubal Anderson Early was their uncle.
Robert McFarland, who had served five terms as a member of the New Mexico Territorial Legislature, was nearing the end of his tenure as Idaho’s attorney general. By August 1899, the new home had been completed at a cost of $2,700, a project which today, using skilled labor, would require about $600,000. Robert moved in with his wife, Marie, and their children, William, Kathleen and Robert Jr. Still a bachelor, Samuel was also listed in the home in June 1900.
In February 1906, Robert closed his Lewiston law practice and moved to Coeur d’Alene. Marie and the children remained in the city until the end of the school year. Samuel opened a new office in St. Maries in 1907 but died of cancer in late August 1908, leaving his young wife, Mamie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Ruth. Robert and Marie died in 1920 and 1939, respectively.
Like Nora Desmond in the film “Sunset Boulevard,” old homes lose their identities as time passes.
Robert and Mary Anderson purchased the McFarland house, which was shared with two “domestic servants.” By September 1912, the owners were advertising for a “girl for general housekeeping work in (a) boarding house.” The transformation of the residence was complete by late 1938, when Deborah Blanchard, widow of Lewiston grocer Asa Blanchard, was issued a building permit “to convert her residence into an apartment house.” In 1927, the Blanchards had modified a home at 1502 Third St. into a grocery store, which is now apartments as well.
Not all will be lost if the building is deemed unsalvageable and razed.
In the late Victorian period, contractors commonly added what are called “crestings” along the ridges of residential roofs. Made of iron or tin, the ornamentation was thought to visually increase the height of a house. At one time, crestings were common in Lewiston. Scandinavian homeowners especially liked them because of their resemblance to Viking longships. Sadly, roofers discarded them over the years, but had left them on the home at 428 Fifth St.
With the death of John A. McFarland in June 1990, the living thread to the home’s creation was finally severed. If and when the house is dismantled, workers will again experience the craftsmanship of Harry Madgwick. Crews who razed several of his homes in later years said that the square-headed nails held wooden beams together like iron bolts. The flooring had been laid like so much concrete. The exteriors were nailed a dozen times more than seemed necessary. The crestings will be saved.
He had left nothing done halfway for the McFarlands. We are the ones left to preserve a remnant of that bygone time.
Branting has done extensive study of the history of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and is the institutional historian for Lewis-Clark State College.