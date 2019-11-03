MOSCOW — Chemotherapy used to make a patient at Palouse Oncology & Hematology feel nauseated.
She had been receiving her treatments in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area before she switched to the Moscow clinic because it was closer to home.
Her oncologist, Dr. Srijana Rai, said she continued with an identical regimen, but the unwelcome symptoms stopped, perhaps because the patient no longer had the stress of making a four-hour round trip.
“For patients, it’s more like peace of mind they can get the same quality of care (in Moscow),” Rai said.
The clinic is hosting a three-hour open house at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to help introduce the expansion that offers oncology five days a week.
“This is a need in our community,” said Kara Besst, Gritman’s president and CEO.
More than 150 cancer patients reside in Latah and Whitman counties. Until Palouse Oncology & Hematology debuted, the only chemotherapy on the Palouse was offered one day a week by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, which no longer provides that service.
The patients it couldn’t accommodate had to go 40 minutes to Lewiston or even farther, sometimes on snowy or slick roads.
Arranging the logistics could be difficult. Typically patients have a relative or a friend drive them because they sometimes experience headaches, hot flashes and vomiting afterward. Plus, for patients who are working, the long commutes deprive them of time they need to accomplish other tasks in already hectic schedules.
Removing those barriers for care took six years of planning by Palouse Specialty Physicians, a partnership formed by Gritman, Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax to provide specialties they couldn’t support as individual institutions.
The clinic was structured so it could obtain a federal designation that gives it access to better deals on chemotherapy drugs from pharmaceutical companies. Palouse Specialty Physicians selected Cancer Care Northwest to operate the clinic after interviewing several other providers. Rai is an employee of Cancer Care Northwest, which is based in the Spokane area.
Palouse Specialty Physicians pays Cancer Care Northwest for assistance it gives the clinic. Rai can collaborate with more than 30 physicians who practice at Cancer Care Northwest at any time. She can also present more complicated cases to a Spokane-area tumor review board and get feedback from oncologists from around the region.
She came to Moscow after finishing a fellowship in oncology and hematology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She received her medical degree from Kathmandu Medical College in Nepal.
Her husband, Dr. Pranabh Shrestha, a pulmonologist, has also opened a practice on the Palouse.
They made their decision to move to the region after visiting Moscow and being impressed by the people, the town and the work environment it offered.
So far it’s going well. The number of referrals at Palouse Oncology & Hematology are increasing, running anywhere from three to 10 per day, and she likes that she is helping people.
“We are building our practice,” Rai said. “I am glad I am here.”
Open house for Palouse Oncology & Hematology
Time: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Place: 803 S. Main St., Moscow.