‘Home on the Lanes’ now for rent

HALFWAY, Ore. — Jessica Binford knows every inch of this bowling alley.
“I’ve painted the entire inside and outside,” she said.
That’s 7,000 square feet.
But it doesn’t quite resemble the bowling alley where she spent time as a child growing up in Halfway.
You can sleep here, for instance.
Binford and her husband, Tim, have remodeled a portion of the building into a short-term rental through Airbnb. They call it “Home on the Lanes.”
The property is at 300 E. Record St., near the Halfway Fairgrounds.
The bowling alley was built in 1961. Tim’s grandparents, John and Mari Jo Binford, bought it in 1999.
“They lived here for years,” Jessica said. “When they weren’t in Boise, they lived in the bowling alley.”
John renovated the bar area into a living space, and closed off access to the bowling alley portion of the building.
Echoes remain of its former life — there’s still a urinal in what was once the men’s bathroom.
John and Mari Jo did operate the bowling alley for several years, along with a cafe.
“They tried to bring it back to life,” Jessica said.
But it was tough to keep regular hours, she said, and the building was used for various activities, such as a gym and youth ministry meetings.
Tim and Jessica became the owners in 2018.
Soon someone asked if they could rent the bowling alley for a birthday party.
“Then it was every other weekend,” Jessica said. “It’s not fancy, but people get the whole space for themselves.”
The bowling alley can be rented for $25 per hour for 15 guests or less, or $35 an hour for groups larger than 15.
The alley has four lanes, bowling balls, shoes and tables where players keep score by hand.
“It’s vintage and fun,” she said.
The lanes are original wood, but Jessica said they are saving up money to get those replaced — most likely with a synthetic floor that is quieter.
Bowlers have access to the kitchen to prepare food — a pizza, for instance — for their group.
She said the lanes are busiest in the winter months.
“The coolest part has been the response from the community,” she said.
She and her husband have a history here, too.
“We have pictures of Tim and I here at parties,” she said.
They both grew up in Halfway and attended Eastern Oregon University. They moved back to the area about five years ago.
Those seeking more information about renting the bowling alley can go to Binford Bowling Lanes on Facebook, email jessicabinford@gmail.com, or call/text (541) 540-5377.
The Airbnb
The vast space of the Airbnb can sleep eight — two queen beds and two twins in the main living space, and one king in the master bedroom.
The original bar remains, with the addition of a stove and refrigerator.
There’s even still an ice machine.
It officially opened for rent about three months ago.
As a bonus, those who rent the space can bowl for free, as long as the bowling alley is not already reserved.
More information about the rental can be found at airbnb.com and search for Home on the Lanes.
The Building
In addition to the rental and bowling alley, the Binfords have created four office spaces. Adding walls, Jessica said, helped with heating the enormous space.
And more changes may be in the works.
“I still have lots of dreams for this place,” she said. “It’s just such a cool building.”
She has a few old photos of the building, but would like to have more on display.
She posted a request on Facebook looking for photographs but didn’t get any responses.
“I’d love old prints of the building,” she said.