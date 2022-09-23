‘Home on the Lanes’ now for rent

This four-lane bowling alley in Halfway, Ore., was built in 1961. It can now be rented for a private bowling event, and a separate part of the building can be rented on Airbnb.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

HALFWAY, Ore. — Jessica Binford knows every inch of this bowling alley.

“I’ve painted the entire inside and outside,” she said.

