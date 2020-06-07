Home is where the tax jump is

In one of the more fraught rites of spring, Nez Perce County homeowners anxiously tear open their annual property assessments in a moment of suspense that can turn into anger, relief — or something in between.
This year, many homeowners are falling into the first category as they see significant increases in the values calculated by Dan Anderson and his team at the county assessor’s office. Often, that can mean a higher property tax bill.
But Anderson said the higher assessed values this year are inevitable, given the trend of relatively high sale prices for most types of housing. And that can mix with other factors to push assessments even higher.
“We use actual sales to set values, and the market has been hot,” he said this week of the continued rise in housing prices.
He related a tale from his office to illustrate the point. A man who recently bought a home came in to complain about a sharp increase in his assessed value. It was appraised at $305,000, but the assessed value for 2019 was $356,000, Anderson recalled.
So Anderson asked him what he actually paid for the home. The answer was $405,000. And it is that willingness to pay high prices that has subsequently pushed assessed values higher, since they are largely based on actual sale prices of comparable properties.
“In a lot of cases, people are paying more than the asking price because they’ve got two or three interested people,” Anderson said of the high demand and low inventories.
He expected the COVID-19 pandemic to have a negative impact on the housing market. But that hasn’t apparently happened, possibly because of those continued low inventories and rock-bottom interest rates.
In most instances, he said assessed values were still 20 to 25 percent behind last year’s appraised values, which are based on sales during the 2019 calendar year. That means assessed values should continue to climb as assessors try to fulfill their charge of matching market values as closely as possible.
Other states use sales prices to directly set assessed values, Anderson said. But Idaho factors in sales of homes that are comparable in factors like size, age and location to calculate a “probable price.”
“If people want to see the comparable sales, we’d be more than happy to show them if they come down,” he said. “There will always be someone who pays way more than (a home) is worth, and there will always be someone that steals it.”
Chief Deputy Assessor Brad Bovey said assessed values countywide have risen by 9.7 percent over last year. Much of that movement is in what the assessor’s office calls Class 3 or Class 4 homes. Those are generally older, relatively modest family houses and therefore more affordable than larger, newer houses. Higher rent prices have been one factor in the increased demands for those properties.
“It’s cheaper to buy it than to rent it in some instances,” Bovey said, noting that rental vacancies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley continue to hover around zero.
Hot real estate markets in surrounding communities have also helped increase demand for homes in Nez Perce County, both men said. For example, comparable houses in Moscow and Pullman commonly sell for $90,000 to $100,000 more than they would in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, so many people who work on the Palouse look to the south for cheaper alternatives.
Anderson said that of the 29 homes his office knows were sold in Nez Perce County in May, 27 sold for more than the latest assessed values.
“So it may look like a big jump, but when we’re not even near what they paid for it, it’s hard to understand why we’re having the conversation,” he said.
But the longtime county assessor is still willing to have those conversations. He invited anyone with questions about their assessed value to call his office at (208) 799-3010 or stop by the courthouse at 1230 Main St. in Lewiston so he or a member of his staff can walk them through the process.
“It doesn’t necessarily make them happy,” he said of such conversations. “But they usually understand.”
And the consolation prize is that rising home values mean homeowners made a pretty good investment, he said, albeit one they can’t capitalize on until they sell.
