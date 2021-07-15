Fire engines line the street and tents dot the lawn surrounding Lincoln Middle School in the Clarkston Heights, where nearly 700 personnel, including firefighters, medics and other wildland experts, have set up camp.
The crews have come to the area to fight the Lick Creek Fire, which is burning on more than 60,000 acres southwest of Asotin.
At the post, firefighters with Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3, a Type 1 team, are able to shower, eat, sleep, receive medical attention if needed and stock up on supplies.
Lori Wisehart, the public information officer at the site, said the fire camp also serves as a command center where information teams can access computers and the internet.
“Every section has its needs,” Wisehart said. “Whether we’re in a town or a rural community, we’ll try to figure out a way to get that access — sometimes it’s through satellites.”
Supplies, including food and equipment, are placed outside so crews can swing by as they head out to the fire line. Bulldozers, water tenders and ambulances also fill the school’s parking lots.
In the past, Wisehart said, she’s worked at fire camps stationed on farmer’s fields and rodeo grounds.
“Our region recently shifted to what’s called Preparedness Level 5, indicating a maximum drawdown on resources,” Wisehart said. “It’s an early start to the fire season.”
A second public information officer, Sarahi Felix, was brought in from Oregon to assist with communications. Many others working among the 16 crews to manage the fire have been brought in from surrounding states.
“Everyone’s pulling together,” Felix said. “It’s the ground level of where we make decisions.”
If a firefighter suffers injuries that aren’t life-threatening, they’ll be treated for free by one of 38 trained paramedics operating out of ambulances near the fire line or stationed back at the camp.
Mary Andersen manages the medics and checks in with them every three hours to make sure they’re all well and accounted for.
“It’s so important to account for everyone on the line, and medics are usually traveling with the team,” Andersen said. “If you don’t have medical, you can’t function.”
She said the most common injury they see on firefighters is raw, bloody feet.
“The biggest thing we work on is feet, but we try to mitigate some of that up on the line,” Andersen said. “Our team is top notch.”
Even though the Lick Creek Fire was caused by lightning, Wisehart said the best way the community can show its support is by preventing any new fires amid the hot and unusually dry conditions.
“We really have everything we need,” Wisehart said. “We come as a federal team prepared to support the firefighters with every resource assigned to the fire while they’re here.”
Of course, words of appreciation for the crews’ efforts are always welcome.
“The signs displayed around town are always fun to see,” Wisehart said. “That kind of thing is what’s most encouraged. It makes them feel a lot better knowing the community is on their side.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.