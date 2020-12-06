Memories of celebrating in London and at the Panama Canal resurface as Pat Mandzak reflects on Christmases past, but this year she just wishes she could spend the holiday safely surrounded by her loved ones.
Mandzak, who has two grown sons who live out of state and no family in the immediate area, will instead spend Christmas at her home in Lewiston, as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket across the country.
“To tell the truth, this is the first Christmas that I will be alone in my life,” she said. “I’ve been trying really hard just to kind of not think about it so much, but I’ll tell you the one thing I couldn’t bring myself to do was get my ornaments, the family ornaments, out and put them on the tree. Some people can do that and cherish the memories because they’re such good memories, but I would probably be crying.”
Mandzak has been isolating since mid-March, when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the region. She’s missed out on her son’s surprise birthday party in Michigan, stopped substitute teaching at the Lewiston School District and opted to grab most of her groceries through curbside pickup options.
The changes have been difficult for the 68-year-old widow who once thrived in social settings.
“The bottom line is I’m just doing what everyone is supposed to do,” she said. “I tend to play by the rules, and I try very hard to do the right thing. I have a conscience, and it tends to dictate pretty much what I do, unfortunately.”
Public health officials around the country have advised people to avoid gatherings with people outside their immediate households during the holiday season in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. That can mean giving up precious in-person time with loved ones.
“I think the entire world has spent much of the last nine months in one way or another grieving loss, so in that sense our mental health has really taxed our emotional bank accounts,” said Don Greggain, a family doctor with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Those pandemic-related losses might include loss of relationships, with people isolated from one another; loss of health, if they get ill; even loss of life, if someone close to them dies after contracting COVID-19. Many people are coping with the loss of a job or canceled travel plans.
The holiday season seems to exacerbate the feelings of loss and isolation, Greggain said.
“Holiday times are always fraught with an amplification of sadness. This season of the year is a challenge because the days are darker, the days are colder and we are not outside as much,” he said. “We have the expectations of what we believe should happen at Thanksgiving or Christmas, and many times the notion of the Currier and Ives Thanksgiving or Norman Rockwell’s Christmas is a fantasy and not reality. When people have to confront that reality every year, that is already problematic. And now we’ve complicated and amplified it with a viral pandemic where all of the other emotions have been dragging on since March.”
Whenever there is social upheaval, Greggain said, there’s an increase in stress, depression, anxiety, sleeplessness and suicides. It happened in 2009 during the economic crash, and it’s happening again during the coronavirus pandemic.
To balance the feelings of “sad, glad, mad and scared,” he said it’s important to monitor daily habits. If a person experiences a lack of energy, a lack of joy, apathy, a change in appetite or a change in sleep patterns, it might be time to seek help.
“If you have three out of those five, then you probably need to talk to somebody about that and ask ‘Do I need help?,’ ” Greggain said, noting people can talk to a professional counselor, their pastor, priest or rabbi, their teachers, friends or their doctor.
Though people might miss out on normal activities this holiday season, he said, it can be a time to create new traditions and connect with one another in different ways.
“I think finding a purpose, finding something to do every day in the company of other people (is helpful). That might mean in the company of Zoom meetings or telephone calls or Facetime. I don’t want to sound trite, but trying to find ways to be thankful for what you have rather than grieving what you lost (is important),” he said.
For Mandzak, that consists of more frequent phone calls, reading and taking walks.
Even on days when she doesn’t feel like being productive, she pushes herself to step outside for a stroll, donning her mask.
“There always seems to be an excuse to not do it, but when I get my shoes on it’s half the battle,” she said. “It’s like I’ll mope around for a while, and all of a sudden it hits me. I need to get out. It’s not that I want it; I need it. I almost look at it like taking your medicine. If you get a headache, you take aspirin or Tylenol. If I get down, I need to get out and walk, to feel the air and hear sounds other than what’s in the house.”
That’s also worked for Mandzak’s friend Marcia Banta, 72, who frequently takes walks outside with her husband, Al, since it’s an activity they can do while social distancing.
Banta, who has asthma and another lung condition, has been quarantining for about as long as Mandzak.
“(We’ve been isolating) because of the rising case loads and also somewhat because of the inability of this particular community to really adequately face what the problem is,” Banta said.
Mandzak and the Bantas would have traditionally spent Thanksgiving together with some of their other friends, but had to forgo that this year. Instead, Banta delivered the holiday meal they would have enjoyed together.
The same thing might happen when Christmas rolls around.
“On Christmas Day, we have people over for Christmas dinner, depending on who is around and who doesn’t have other company,” Banta said. “But that’s off the table this year.”
While the Bantas haven’t yet solidified their plans for Christmas, they know they won’t be able to spend time with their daughter and her family, or Banta’s sister who typically visits this time of year.
“I guess I would have to say that maybe the positive byproduct of all of this is we have discovered a way to keep in touch more often, even though we are separated by a lot of miles,” Banta said.
Greggain said social interaction — even by phone — can have a positive effect on mental health, especially during a time like this.
“The gift we can sometimes give that’s most valuable at Christmastime or any other time is the gift of time,” he said. “One of the gifts of the coronavirus this season is we can slow down.”
Without Christmas concerts and banquets to attend, he said the “rush and hustle” of the holiday season is thwarted, so people have the opportunity to do things more intentionally.
People should make healthy choices by not eating or drinking too much. They should also monitor their nutrition, get exercise and strive for a consistent sleep pattern.
Those small steps could help prevent feelings of sadness and grief over missed opportunities from spiraling into depression, Greggain said.
“Ultimately, what we are trying to prevent is a sense of despair,” he said. “That’s the darkest place of all is a sense of despair, where I feel there is no better tomorrow. It’s like nothing I do today is going to make tomorrow better, and when people get to a sense of despair they make desperate choices, and that’s what we are trying to avoid.”
Both Banta and Mandzak feel fortunate that they have strong support systems in their lives.
“Honestly, what we’ve gone through is nothing compared to people who have more difficult situations, and it’s really nothing compared to people who have lost members of their friends or families,” Banta said. “That’s unimaginable.”
Greggain said the steps people are taking to help curb the spread are difficult, but he thinks next year will be better.
“We are feeling really hopeful about vaccines, and we are starting to recognize that we do have an ability to make personal choices with masks and social distancing that actually do work,” he said. “We are doing the hard things now, so we can save a lot of hardship later.”
When to seek support
These warning signs could indicate that someone needs help processing their feelings during the pandemic and isolation, according to Don Greggain, a family physician with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center:
* Social withdrawal.
* A lack of joy, a lack of energy or a lack of interest in activities a person used to enjoy.
* Changes in personal hygiene that could include not showering, not getting dressed or lounging in pajamas all day.
* A change to someone’s eating or drinking habits.
* Changes to sleep patterns.