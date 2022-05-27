Memorial Day Weekend is often regarded as the unofficial kickoff to summer but this year will feel unmistakably springlike.
Yep — below-normal temperatures and a healthy chance of rain are in the forecast.
“We are going to see temperatures dropping back down to below normal for this time of year,” said Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane. “Overall for the region, we are looking at highs generally in the kind of upper 50s and 60s; we will see chances for some showers on Saturday across the Lewiston-Clarkston area and then those showers will be progressively going northward across eastern Washington and northern Idaho for Saturday night.”
Expect cool and showery weather Sunday followed by a 40% chance of rain Monday with a high in the low 60s at Lewiston and Clarkston. The pattern of cool, springlike weather is expected to continue into next week.
Summer officially starts June 21 — the longest day of the year.