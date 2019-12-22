Many public service agencies and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Closures beginning Tuesday include:
Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston City Library, Latah County Library, Whitman County Library and Valley Community Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area and Lewiston Transit System will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and then closed Wednesday. Additional information for routes can be found at www.ridethevalley.org.
Clarkston City Hall will close at noon Tuesday and then be closed Wednesday.
Asotin County Library will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
The Lewiston Tribune business office will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
Holiday closures for Wednesday include:
Clearwater Composting, Lewiston Transfer Station, Nez Perce National Forest offices, Asotin County Landfill, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners, Pullman Transit System, Idaho Health and Welfare, Washington DSHS and area post offices and banks.
Other holiday closures include:
Garbage pickup for Wednesday in Clarkston city limits will occur a day earlier, Tuesday, while Lewiston’s garbage pickup for Wednesday will picked up a day late. Sanitation services by Naslund Disposal for outside of Clarkston city limits will not be affected by the Christmas holiday.