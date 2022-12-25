Clarkston High students Jayde Achziger, left, Lanie Call, Journey Hooley and Anna Call capture a holiday moment with a selfie Friday night under the festival lights of Winter Spirit at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Nick Rogers, the shop manager in training at the Diamond Shop, air guitars his sign like a true rock n’ roll Santa on Saturday, Christmas Eve day, as passing cars honk and passengers call out in admiration to this ole’ dancing Saint Nick in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Nick Rogers, the shop manager in training at the Diamond Shop, air guitars his sign like a true rock ‘n’ roll Santa on Saturday, Christmas Eve day, as passing cars honk and passengers call out in admiration to this ole’ dancing Saint Nick in downtown Lewiston.