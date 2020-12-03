Holiday moon

Christmas lights at the Winter Spirit display in Locomotive Park brighten the foreground Tuesday night as a waning gibbous moon rises to the east above the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Today’s forecast in the valley calls for sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

