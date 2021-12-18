The Idaho Foodbank’s 12th annual Holiday Heroes food drive will continue today at Rosauers in Lewiston.
During the drive, which started Friday, shoppers at the grocery store in the Lewiston Orchards are asked to buy pre-packaged bags of food for $20 plus tax. The goal is to provide holiday meals for more than 500 families, according to a news release from the Idaho Foodbank.
The food will be distributed at the Nez Perce County Fair Grounds on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility is required, according to the news release.
More information is available at idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or by phone at (208) 746-2288.
LCCU drive raises about $11,000 in hams, cash
The Lewis Clark Credit Union delivered more than 700 hams to local food agencies earlier this week, the company announced in a news release.
LCCU’s Ham-a-Palooza food drive was supported by credit union members, employees and local businesses, and LCCU matched community donations to raise about $11,000 in hams and cash for local food banks, according to the news release.
The donations, which were delivered Thursday, were divided between the Idaho Foodbank and Community Action Food Bank in Lewiston; the Life Line Food Bank in Orofino; the Asotin County Food Bank in Clarkston; and the Pomeroy Food Bank.