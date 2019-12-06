Holiday encroachment? Lighted cross makes an unexpected appearance on Lewiston Hill

It was Easter in December on Thursday evening in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as the lighted cross suddenly appeared on the Lewiston Hill.
But it should be just a one-night appearance.
The cross, which is maintained by the Clarkston Lions Club, is traditionally lit in the days leading up to Easter. The club also maintains a star that it lights in the days before Christmas, and the group is planning on lighting the star Saturday.
In preparation for that, the club asked Clearwater Power to turn on power to the site Thursday, club members Randy Servatius said.
But the club members all forgot they hadn’t switched off the cross in the spring, Servatius said. It was rainy that day, so rather than go to the site, the club just asked Clearwater Power to turn off the power.
“I was rolling back into town after two days and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, why is the cross on?’ ” Servatius said.
Servatius said he is planning on traveling to the site today to turn off the cross. The club will then light the star Saturday.
The sudden appearance of the cross caused a stir on social media Thursday evening.
“The funniest thing I’ve seen on social media, someone said that the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus must be fighting,” Servatius said.