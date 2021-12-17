If you go out for an evening drive this time of year, you’ll quickly realize the days of hokey Christmas decorations are over.
Lights of countless styles, inflatable characters that tower over passersby and elaborate displays that flash and dance in time with music — it’s all part of the modern holiday arsenal.
Plenty of homeowners in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have pulled out all the stops with their Christmas presentations this year. Here are 10 not to be missed, presented in a vaguely point-to-point order.
LEWISTONWinter Spirit
Any tour of Christmas lights in the valley must include a stop at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park at the north end of 21st Street to experience the Winter Spirit display. The tradition that started in the early 1990s is spectacular again this year, with the park’s namesake train engine especially bright and the lighted archways over the sidewalks showing a new twinkle.
The lights are on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays. For early risers, the lights also come on daily from 5-7 a.m.
Candy Cane Lane
Here’s a Christmas tradition that predates Winter Spirit. The folks on Lewiston’s Sunset Drive started going all-out with their holiday decorations in 1959, with the signature touch being large wooden candy canes that are attached to each home’s mailbox. It’s gleaming again this year.
Sunset Drive is off the 2100 block of Ninth Avenue, just to the east of 21st Street. Some houses in the proximity of Candy Cane Lane have notable displays, including one that, for some reason, features an 18-foot-tall skeleton.
1100-1000 block of 11th Avenue
This Normal Hill neighborhood near the old Lewiston High features a couple of eye-catching displays, including a house with a 25-foot-tall inflatable Santa, a Bavarian-style home dripping with lights and another residence with a big gang of inflated characters. If you have time, turn south on Ninth Street for a few more festive displays.
1602 13th Ave.
This home across the street from Jenifer Middle School has the entire Peanuts gang in the front yard. You can almost hear Charlie Brown wail, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”
1713 Cedar Drive
It’s on to the Lewiston Orchards, and one of the best sights is Ron and Connie Roberts’ house on this quiet dead-end street. The lights are synced to music that is broadcast over a short-range radio frequency, which Ron Roberts spends hours meticulously programming. Be sure to make room for other cars to stop and park, and turn your headlights off so you don’t blind the spectators in front of you.
1800-1900 blocks of Birch Avenue/Court/Drive
The folks in this neighborhood know how to celebrate holidays. Their trick-or-treating scene on Halloween is epic, and their Christmas displays, while not quite as overwhelming, is still worth a look.
One of the best setups is on the nearby 1800 block of Powers Drive. The lights there are nice, but the centerpiece is a vintage Volkswagen Beetle, covered in lights and with a skeleton at the wheel. (Are skeletons becoming a Christmas decoration all of a sudden?)
Elks Addition
The neighborhood clustered around the Elks Lodge and Lewiston Country Club features a slew of well-decorated abodes, including one that has a helicopter made of lights on one side.
During your drive on the hilly streets, be sure to swing by 2717 Meadowlark Drive, which also has lights set to music transmitted over a radio frequency.
CLARKSTON
2100 block of Schaefer Drive
From the Elks, head west over the Southway Bridge into Clarkston, then up Fleshman Way and turn south on 13th Street. From there, stumble your way to hard-to-find Schaefer Drive — it’s worth the effort.
Pound for pound, one of the houses on this street might have the most elaborate display in the valley. The lights are set to music played over the radio, but there are additional decorations that augment the experience.
1200 block of 12th Street
One house on this street has a great display of lights, but the showstopper is a giant star perched above a treehouse. It’s huge — probably the second-biggest star in the valley (there is that other one on the Lewiston Hill, of course).
Riverview Boulevard
This street, on the east side of Clarkston close to the Snake River, has plenty of Christmas spirit. The sheriff in these parts is the home at 825 Riverview Blvd., which has a full army of blow mold characters.
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.