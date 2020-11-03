MALDEN — Marie Van Dyke was with her pregnant granddaughter in Potlatch, helping her remodel her house, when she learned about the Babb Road Wildfire.
The blaze threatened her home and was destroying almost every building in its path as it raced toward Malden.
Once the flames subsided, the house was still standing, but so heavily damaged she couldn’t move in for three weeks.
“The fire burned right up to my porch,” said Van Dyke, a member of a Malden-area family known for its civic involvement.
She is the treasurer at Malden Community Church, the only public building left in Malden.
Her husband, Gary Van Dyke, who died in the summer, had been Malden’s mayor at one time, and was a banker before he retired.
Her son, Kevin Van Dyke, his son, Justin Van Dyke, and her nephew, Steve Van Dyke, are volunteer firefighters. Her niece, Tamra Van Dyke, is on the town council. Steve Van Dyke’s wife, Michelle Van Dyke, is chairwoman of the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long-Term Recovery Group.
“We like it here,” Marie Van Dyke said. “It’s a quiet, calm town, most of the time. A lot of people are people who have lived here a long time.”
Steve Van Dyke has a similar view. When he was a child, he said, Malden was like Mayberry, the fictional town on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
The dads had railroad jobs, earning enough that their wives didn’t need to work outside the home. Kids knew not to visit their friend’s house if a dad had just finished a shift, but otherwise could stop at anyone’s house for a glass of water.
“Most of the time it turned into cookies and milk,” he said.
Those deep ties to the community are continuing as the Van Dykes juggle making repairs at their properties and helping the town get back on its feet.
“The hardest thing is seeing the devastation it caused everybody,” Marie Van Dyke said.
Her insurance paid for an extensive cleanup that involved repairing the roof and removing a dark coat of soot that covered surfaces like the carpets and kitchen counters.
Wooden fences, outbuildings and recreational vehicles were lost on the 900 acres where her home is that has been in the family for more than 100 years.
“Every tree on the ranch is burned or damaged,” she said.
Her son, Kevin Van Dyke, and his wife weren’t as lucky. They are living with Marie Van Dyke, waiting for delivery of a modular home in June to replace the home that burned in the fire.
“They’re good company,” she said. “I haven’t had to cook a thing since they moved in.”
The work of putting things back together, Kevin Van Dyke said, almost never stops even though, like his mom, he had insurance.
Loggers have been hired to remove the burnt trees from their family’s land, he said.
“It will be years and years and years before the property will get back to its natural beauty,” he said.
One day after finishing his shift at Motion Auto where he is a manager, Kevin Van Dyke went to his house lot to prepare to test the septic system with help from his son, Justin Van Dyke. They were hoping it was still working so he wouldn’t have to pay $25,000 to replace it.
Both of them had already spent hours carting away debris and removing giant root balls, all that was left of many trees in the yard, so that the lot will be ready for the modular home to be placed.
Even though much of her schedule is filled with tasks imposed on her by the fire, Marie Van Dyke said, she hasn’t lost her determination and her appreciation for family.
In recent weeks, she has been making time to see her granddaughter’s baby, a girl, who was born last month.
“I will be glad when it’s back to a normal routine,” she said.
