MALDEN — At least 15 building permits have been issued for permanent dwellings in Malden since a Labor Day fire destroyed most of the residences in this rural northern Whitman County town. The new houses will be a mix of stick-built structures, modular homes and shops with living spaces, Malden Mayor Dan Harwood said.
While many families aren’t far enough along with their plans to obtain building permits, 48 still have their water connected and an equal number have those systems on standby, Harwood said.
That’s a sign that they are living in homes that were spared or eventually want to rebuild, Harwood said.
Turning the aspirations of those who were displaced into brick and mortar is among the toughest problems the community faces after the blaze ruined an estimated 80 percent of Malden’s houses. Town leaders are pleading for patience as they tackle the housing shortage and try to unlock the potential they see for an even better Malden.
“We live in a beautiful area,” Harwood said. “We don’t (want) this to be the end of us. We want it to be the beginning.”
Harwood’s constituents who lost their houses are wrestling with what to do in the short and long term, selecting from less-than-ideal choices.
Some among the minority of Malden residents who were insured may have received help with rent through their coverage. Additionally, as much as a year of free rent has been available to fire victims through a Washington state program.
But since Malden has no rentals, those options force families to move to places such as Spokane or Cheney, said Scott Hokonson, project director of the Pine Creek Community Long Term Recovery Group.
That can be difficult if they lived in Malden to be close to their jobs or if their children are enrolled in the Rosalia School District, which serves most Malden families.
Those who remained generally are living in recreational vehicles after town rules that limited camper occupancy to two weeks were temporarily changed, allowing them to stay until the end of September, Harwood said.
Whether people are able to return or replace their RVs with something more permanent involves a complicated set of factors.
“You have to recalibrate daily about what your life is,” said Hokonson, a Malden volunteer firefighter and town councilor who lost his home in the fire.
One of the most significant obstacles is the town’s reliance on a mix of septic systems, cesspools and brick pits to handle residential waste since it has no municipal sewer, he said, noting many of the lots are too small to accommodate septic systems that meet present rules, which means at least some people who had insurance can’t rebuild without buying more land.
A possible fix is a municipal septic system, which even with a hefty price tag of about $6 million appears to be less expensive than other solutions, Harwood said.
If Malden can obtain money for the improvement, it could still easily be five years before it is serving its first customers, Hokonson said.
The barriers for those without insurance are greater, largely because no government grants are available to construct private residences, he said.
While many blame that on the denial of individual assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Hokonson said, that program would have only offered limited relief.
The individual FEMA grants would have been as much as $33,000 for lost items and $34,500 for damaged structures.
“It’s just a time of pain, difficulty and suffering,” he said. “There’s no villain.”
Although individual grants aren’t available from FEMA, President Joe Biden’s declaration of late summer wildfires in Washington as a major disaster opened the door for the agency to help Malden in other ways.
FEMA money is covering contamination assessment and debris removal for lots if homeowners give permission for personnel to enter their property, Harwood said.
And an undisclosed number of fire victims received Small Business Administration federal disaster low-interest loans of as much as $200,000 to replace primary homes and $40,000 for possessions, even vehicles, Hokonson said.
People rejected for those loans will be at the front of the line for any new homes private donors give, he said. The first two homes finished in that category were constructed by an Anabaptist group that selected the recipients based on need.
One organization has interest in giving 15 homes and another could contribute five, but Hokonson is worried tension among fire victims could make donors shy away from Malden. “We’re in competition with other disasters for this kind of help,” he said.
What seems to some like overly long waits for aid or an absence of it altogether is fueling skepticism about how the recovery is being handled.
A recent council meeting degenerated into a cussing match after citizens raised worries the recovery effort might exclude some Malden residents.
Harwood’s wife, Tami Van Dyke, a city councilwoman who had volunteered in a variety of ways in Malden since the early 1990s, resigned after the meeting.
Officers from the Whitman County Sheriff’s office were on hand for a town meeting about a comprehensive plan a couple days later, but didn’t need to intervene.
Those who have volunteered in the recovery effort are frustrated by the criticism, Harwood said.
“We’re just trying to help everybody from one end of town to the other,” he said.
Harwood, who is retired, stepped in to be mayor in the fall when his predecessor resigned after the time requirement for the position ballooned from about four to as many as 60 hours a week because of the disaster.
Much of the work is to make sure money given for fire victims is divided fairly, in accordance with how those who gave it asked it to be spent, said Hokonson, who is a temporary employee compensated through contributions from Avista and the Innovia Foundation.
Part of that involves case managers paid for by the United Way, who interview fire victims to identify needs and ways to meet them, he said.
Of about $1 million that’s been donated, about $450,000 will go for long-term recovery projects. Another $450,000 was given anonymously for a community building with a library, computers, food bank and event room that will be available to rent for social gatherings, Hokonson said.
The remainder is paying for a construction manager, who is doing tasks such as consulting with homeowners to evaluate how feasible it is for them to rebuild and will cover new amenities at the Malden city park, like bathrooms.
“All I can do is the best I can for past and future residents,” Hokonson said.
