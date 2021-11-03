With all 10 precincts in Idaho County having reported their votes, here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s election:
COTTONWOOD — Keith Holcomb with 96 votes and Lynn Guyer with 84 votes claimed the two four-year terms on the Cottonwood City Council. Brett Miller came in third with 41 votes. Twenty-five percent of registered voters cast ballots in the election.
KOOSKIA — Tina Ulmer gathered 53 votes and Danette L. Payton had 46 votes to be elected to the two four-year terms on the Kooskia City Council. Bill Amos had 17 votes, with 20 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
STITES — Josh Bradley received 28 votes and write-in candidate Bonnie Shannon collected seven votes for the two four-year terms on the Stites City Council. Keith Schmidt, also a write-in, had five votes. Thirty-three percent of registered voters cast ballots.
WHITE BIRD — Rob Beeson with 18 votes claimed the two-year seat on the White Bird City Council, barely edging out Jacob W. Eller, who had 17 votes.