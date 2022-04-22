Jonah Snyder, left, 13, and Chastin Spring, 18, of Clarkston 4-H clean their hogs before putting them in their pens at the Asotin County Fair on Thursday. Those competing in the 4-H swine show will be up at 4 a.m. to give their hogs a final cleansing before entering them into the competition. The fair at Asotin officially starts today, with the barns and exhibit halls opening at 9 a.m. and the Hells Canyon Rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade in Asotin is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
