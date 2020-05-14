So far only one group is using a Port of Lewiston initiative that is allowing tenants to defer partial lease payments to mitigate the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The LC Amateur Hockey Association is going to delay paying $1,409 of its monthly lease that is $4,025 for May, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
It’s not clear if the association, which runs an ice rink in a port-owned building at 1521 Sixth Ave. N., will defer parts of other lease payments.
The port is permitting any tenant with money issues caused by COVID-19 to delay as much as 35 percent of its lease payments for May, June and July without any penalties or late fees. Tenants who didn’t do so in May can take advantage of the assistance in June or July or both.
The groups or businesses that accept the help then have 10 months starting in August to make the deferred payment.
Exactly what challenges the ice rink is facing aren’t clear. A club official told Doeringsfeld that coronavirus concerns forced the club to cancel a couple of hockey tournaments and lowered participation in open skating.
Typically the association coordinates youth hockey teams for children as young as 4. It also has community activities such as public skating sessions, adult hockey games and broomball contests.
Its website states that roller skating and roller hockey are scheduled to start in June.
Attempts to reach members of the association’s board for more details weren’t successful.
The port has helped the ice rink in the past to support the family-friendly entertainment it offers. Last year, the port removed an old drop ceiling and installed new lighting through an Avista program after board members reported they had almost $30,000 in the bank, compared with a deficit of $18,110 in 2017.
In 2018, the port commission gave the rink a $13,000 break on its lease of 16,000 square feet for four months.
