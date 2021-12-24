Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured

Lewiston police investigate the scene of a pedestrian versus vehicle hit-and-run accident where a 66-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near Locomotive Park on Thursday. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was listed as being in stable condition, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. The driver of the suspect vehicle, described as being a silver or white Dodge four-door pickup between the years 2010 and 2021, had fled the scene before police arrived. Witnesses said the vehicle had damage to the driver’s side headlight and several pieces of debris from the vehicle were left at the scene of the accident, according to the release. Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Dustin Hibbard at (208) 746-0171.
