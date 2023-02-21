Several pieces of Lewiston High School history are moving from the Normal Hill campus to the new high school in the Lewiston Orchards.

According to a news release from Steven Branting, head of the school district historical collections, the granite benches from the 1954 and 1967 classes are being moved to the new high school. Additionally, the granite sign at Ninth Avenue and 11th Street from the class of 1992 will be moved to Cecil Andrus Way.

Tags

Recommended for you