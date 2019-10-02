COTTONWOOD — The 20th annual Historical Museum at St. Gertrude Fall Lecture Series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, with author Lin Tull Cannell presenting “Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perce.”
The series continues with Cort Conley and “Salmon River Story,” Oct. 10; Lyle Wirtanen and “Chinese in Idaho,” Oct. 17; and Keith Petersen and “Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got that Weird Shape,” Oct. 24.
All the lectures will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Q&A sessions with the presenters will follow the lectures. Light refreshments will be provided. The lectures are being put on with the support of the Idaho Humanities Council.
The events will be held in the Johanna Room in Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. More information can be found at www.stgertrudes.org or by calling (208) 962-2054.