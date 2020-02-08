Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
PALOUSE — Plans appear to be set in Palouse for the demolition of the St. Elmo’s building, the 1888 former hotel on Main Street, for which its private owner has deemed further remodeling unfeasible.
The city of Palouse has also sought ways to preserve it.
“It’s been a year-and-a-half search to find any resolution to save it,” said Kyle Dixon, city administrator.
Problems include unreinforced masonry and other matters, which suggest it could not pass a safety inspection for residential use, without extensive work.
The hotel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
“The plan is to take the next step for (the owners), which is to bring the building down,” said Chris Cook, Palouse mayor, who began Jan. 1.
“In all fairness, they’ve done so much, have gone to great lengths to address the building’s needs. No matter what, it was an unsafe building. You can see the bow in the building when you look at it.”
Owners Justin and Lindsay Brown had planned to refurbish rooms in St. Elmo’s upper floors to rent, as well as open the first floor for event space and perhaps a coffee shop.
But the preliminary engineering report showed major issues.
Dixon said he expects a demolition permit to be obtained and the teardown to happen this spring.
From there, the Browns have talked of plans to salvage the bricks and build another building of some type on the same lot.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Martinez rehired as Mountain View School District teacher
KOOSKIA — Vincent Martinez received some good news recently.
Following mediation in Boise between the Central Idaho Education Association and Mountain View School District and their respective attorneys, Martinez learned he will be rehired by the school district. Last year, his contract was not renewed for the 2019-20 school year.
“I’m very excited — teaching kids, that’s my passion,” Martinez said.
He said following two days of mediation, it was determined he would have a job for the 2020-21 school year. Martinez garnered widespread community support last year when he was reprimanded for speaking out in board and negotiations meetings and then not rehired.
Martinez said he feels opinions he expressed at school board and negotiations meetings led to not only reprimands in his employment file, but also to his contract not being renewed. He taught business technology at Clearwater Valley High School, was the BPA mentor and is also endorsed for social studies, grades six to 12.
“I do not know where I will be or what I will be doing, but I will be a teacher,” he said. “I should have a contract within the next 30 days.”
Martinez said he is “very hopeful and optimistic” with the new face of the school board.
“As tough as it was, both parties showed a lot of willingness to set aside differences and look to the future,” he said. I think the mediation meetings had a good end result.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
April earliest for Midas Gold study
A draft environmental study of Midas Gold’s Stibnite Gold Project, expected to be released by the Payette National Forest last month, will now be delayed until after April 1.
Regulators decided that the draft study needed “additional review” before it is made available to the public, Payette Public Affairs Officer Brian Harris said.
“We are continuing to refine the (draft study) to meet our collective goals of producing a quality product for public review,” Harris said.
It is unclear whether the delay will result in final approval of the project being pushed back from the current March 2021 timeline provided by the Forest Service, Harris said.
An updated timeline will be released on April 1 when the Payette issues its quarterly update on the proposed gold and antimony mine near Yellow Pine.
The delay means that the draft environmental study will not be released until more than a year after the original anticipated release date of March 2019.
Harris declined to discuss specifics of why extra time is needed, but said the internal review that led to the delay is part of the normal process of drafting an environmental study.
The internal review was conducted by the six permitting agencies assisting the Payette in its review of the project, Harris said. Those agencies include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Army Corp of Engineers, the Idaho Department of Lands, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Valley County and the Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources.
A Midas Gold spokeperson said the company was disappointed by the latest delay.
“While we want these benefits realized as soon as possible, we also want the community to be able to review and comment on the best prepared document possible that leads to a defensible decision,” said Mckinsey Lyon, vice president of external affairs for Midas Gold Idaho.
— Drew Dodson, the Star-News (McCall), Thursday