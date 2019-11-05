Tribune/Pete Caster
Becky Riendeau, honorary chapter regent of the Alice Whitman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, watches Caleb Hyndman, a student at Jenifer Junior High School in Lewiston, read a Braille copy of the United States Declaration of Independence during a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Territorial Capitol Building in Lewiston. Hyndman, who is legally blind, was given a Braille copy of the American flag, the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The women’s group realized that it did not have readable copies of these historic American documents for blind and low-sight individuals after Hyndman visited the Territorial Capitol Building on a field trip. The group sought out Braille copies to give to Hyndman, along with giving copies to libraries in Asotin County, Lewiston and Lewis-Clark State College.
Tiny bumps along the stars and stripes of the American flag denote a Braille copy of Old Glory as it’s held by Caleb Hyndman, a student at Jenifer Junior High School, after a ceremony at the Territorial Capitol Building in Lewiston on Monday afternoon.
