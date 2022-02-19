How would you like to have a job where everyone complained about you constantly, blamed you for everything that went wrong, never gave you credit for anything that went right and suspected your every motive no matter how hard you tried to do your best?
I was in the local feed store to pick up some dog food and I noticed that the shelves were pretty bare. The brand I wanted to buy was not there and I mentioned it to the clerk.
“You can thank Joe Biden for that,” she snapped.
First off, I didn’t realize Joe Biden worked for the feed store. And second, I didn’t know his responsibilities as president of the United States involved ordering dog food. No wonder there are such problems in the country — that guy has a lot on his plate.
Of course, this is America, where our right to complain is enshrined in the Constitution and sometimes it seems that’s the one thing we do best. Joe’s a decent guy, even if he can’t keep ahead of the stock supply at the feed store. But he had enough experience to know what he was in for when he tried out for the job.
I guess that’s why we have a President’s Day; so we can lower the decibels of complaints for at least 24 hours and thank the guy for doing the hard work most of the rest of us would not want to do.
It used to be called George Washington Day when I was a kid. Our teachers would read us the stories of George Washington crossing the Delaware, rallying his troops to survive the winter at Valley Forge and chopping down the cherry tree.
Mothers would bake cherry pies on George Washington Day and fathers would remind us of the virtue of always telling the truth since that’s what George Washington said he did. Of course, we also heard Nixon claim the same thing and that turned out to be not correct.
I suppose people complained about President Washington a lot, too, back in the day. But they didn’t have Facebook and other wacko networks people use just to demonstrate how vicious and nasty human beings can choose to be, which is contrary to their true nature. If people back then had complaints about George Washington, they probably wrote a letter. And since the postal service was a little slow in those days it probably took months, maybe years, to reach him and he may have been out of office by then and didn’t give a hoot.
On the other hand, maybe people back then didn’t complain about the president as much as they do now. They weren’t as privy to his every foible (which may or may not have been a good thing) and had enough on their hands trying to make a living and keep their families alive to prevent them from wasting their time criticizing somebody else who was doing what they recognized was a difficult task.
And just like Joe, George no doubt knew what he was in for even before he accepted the position: a lot of challenges, a lot of headaches and a call for self-sacrifice few people are willing to bear.
But, unlike Joe Biden, George Washington probably didn’t get blamed for not ordering the dog food.
