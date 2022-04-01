A video by the Hipeexnu Immersion Program circulating online has people talking — more importantly, it has them talking in Nez Perce.
Bessie Walker, founder of Hipeexnu, a nonprofit to develop Nez Perce language and culture in youth, created the video for beginner language learners. The video teaches words like the days of the week, colors, animals, clothing and names of family members. It also has Nez Perce stories and songs like “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”
“It’s something that needs to be put out there,” Walker said. “Our language is going extinct.”
Walker said the video took three years to make and features lessons from the Little Roots Learning Center, which immerses children from ages 1-2 in the Nez Perce language. It’s also part of a grant given to the nonprofit by the Avista Foundation to develop youth programs, including video projects. Walker said they have some teen students from Kamiah and Lapwai working to create more videos.
“That’s the whole point, too, is passing it on to the youth,” so the Nez Perce language can also continue to future generations, Walker said. “They’re going to take on those roles some day.”
Having online videos also helps reinforce the language because it can be played at home and viewed multiple times. The instruction itself is repetitive to strengthen the language skills.
Songs are also popular with the students to help them learn. Parents will ask Walker to send recordings of the songs students learn at the preschool so they can practice at home. Walker even translated “The Star-Spangled Banner” into Nez Perce at the request of a parent.
Walker said the preschool group is picking up the language really well and they have a team of teachers that take turns doing lessons. She’s hoping to do more videos with the preschool group in a more secluded room to have footage with fewer distractions like people walking in and out of the video frame.
Walker is also working to make videos teachers can use in school curricula. “Teachers would like stuff like that in the classroom,” Walker said, especially those who don’t know the language as well.
She said the videos help expose more people to the language. Unlike other languages, there’s no place for people to immerse themselves in the Nez Perce language.
“It’s really hard even for me to keep the language and to keep talking in the language because we’re constantly competing against English,” Walker said. “Our language is dying and we can’t afford for it to be second or third or fourth — we have to put it first.”
That’s one of the reasons why Walker wants to open an immersion school in the Nez Perce language to keep it and the culture alive. Currently, the Little Roots Learning Center is the only school taught in Nez Perce, however, Walker does lessons with teen students. With the teenagers, who have school and are involved in sports, Walker must work around their schedules to keep their skills growing, even if it means having lessons later in the evenings, after school and sports practices.
“It’s that important to me,” she said.
Walker also sees more pride in the coming generation for learning Nez Perce. She said for older generations there was shame with speaking Nez Perce and is one of the reasons some people stopped speaking the language. That feeling was passed down for Walker’s generation and there was hesitancy to speak Nez Perce. Even with creating the video, Walker said it was intimidating to make sure the words were pronounced right and wondered what people would think, especially Nez Perce tribal elders who speak the language.
It turns out her concern wasn’t needed, “it’s been circulating everywhere,” she said, showcasing the appreciation people have for Nez Perce language learning.
More online:
Watch the video on Facebook: bit.ly/3Lu7EOj.
Visit the Hipeexnu YouTube channel: bit.ly/376Apl2.