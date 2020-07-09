Hillside fire

Firefighters clean up a small fire on the hillside below Pioneer Park on Wednesday morning in Lewiston. The fire burned a 150-square-foot area and was called in at about 9 a.m. by the staff at Children’s House Montessori School, located at the former Carnegie Library building. The school staff said they heard a pop, like a firecracker, by firefighters couldn’t find the cause of the fire, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region