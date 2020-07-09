Hillside fire

Firefighters clean up a small fire on the hillside below Pioneer Park on Wednesday morning in Lewiston. The fire burned a 150-square-foot area and was called in at about 9 a.m. by the staff at Children’s House Montessori School, located at the former Carnegie Library building. The school staff said they heard a pop, like a firecracker, but firefighters couldn’t find the cause of the fire, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.

 Jennifer Bauer/Tribune

