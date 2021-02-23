HILLSBORO, Ore. — A woman was found dead in a suburban Portland home Sunday, and police said Monday they are searching for her husband.
Hillsboro police said officers responded at 2:59 a.m. to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at a residence in Hillsboro and discovered the body of Glenda Noah.
Police said in a statement they are searching for Noah’s 41-year-old husband, who goes by Toby Epling or Toby Noah, as a “person of interest.”
Police described Epling as 6-foot-2, and 340 pounds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached.
Police released no other information.
“We have no reason to believe the general public is in danger,” Sgt. Clint Chrz, spokesperson for Hillsboro police, told The Oregonian/OregonLive.