Hillcrest Aircraft Co. is the first corporate partner to donate $100,000 to Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, which is now under construction in the Lewiston Orchards.
The donation is the first to LCSC’s Corporate Partnership Initiative, which aims to secure $100,000 donations from 10 corporate partners in a show of support for the center, according to a news release.
“The clock is ticking, and we are reaching out to our friends in business and industry to help us close the gap on our $10 million fundraising obligation to the CTE center,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in the news release. “We are incredibly appreciative of Hillcrest Aircraft Co.’s generosity and support. With this donation, the initiative’s first cornerstone has been laid.”
So far, more than $7 million has been generated for LCSC’s required match for the project. In 2017, the Idaho Legislature approved the project and appropriated $10 million, with the requirement that LCSC match the funds.
Hillcrest, a Lewiston-based company, was founded in 1946 with a focus on flight training and crop dusting. The company’s operations were expanded in the early 1960s to include Cessna Aircraft sales, maintenance and aerial firefighting using World War II aircraft.
“We are excited to be part of this project and would strongly encourage others to get involved,” Keith White, the vice president of the company, said in the release.
Hillcrest contracts with various state and federal agencies in the United States. It also provides charter flights and is an authorized Bell helicopter service center. Hillcrest is a fixed-base operator at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Construction on the center in the Orchards began last spring. It is expected to be completed for the start of the 2020 fall semester.
The facility will be a regional career technical education center that serves LCSC, neighboring Lewiston High School and others throughout the area. It will house most of the college’s technical and industrial division programs.
More information about the project and LCSC’s fundraising campaign can be found at www.lcsc.edu/giving or by calling LCSC’s Advancement Office at (208) 792-2458.