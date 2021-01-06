Hill climbers

Joe Travis works hard to pedal his way up a hill at Hells Gate State Park as his dog, Odie, runs along beside him and his other dog, Zeke, runs ahead up the hill.

 August Frank/Tribune

Joe Travis works hard to peddle his way up a hill at Hells Gate State Park as his dog, Odie, runs along beside him and his other dog, Zeke, runs ahead up the hill.

Tags

Recommended for you