ASOTIN — Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand has formally announced his plans to seek reelection this year.
Hilderbrand, who’s held the position for almost eight years, said Tuesday he wants to serve Asotin County residents for another term.
“The last four years have gone by fast,” Hilderbrand said in a written announcement. “I still have many goals to accomplish as your sheriff, with the jail being one of many. With your help, support and vote, I will be persistent in maintaining the trust of the community, and will keep the sheriff’s office committed to serving its citizens now and into the future.”
Hilderbrand has been in law enforcement since 1981, when he began his career in LaGrande, Ore. He and his family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1987, and he worked in Idaho for three decades before taking over the role in Asotin County.
One of his goals is to see the new jail built. The project was supposed to be completed in 2023, and the architects and county commissioners are currently exploring ways to fill a large budget gap. “Hopefully, there will be some information put out by the commissioners soon on a direction for the jail,” he said.
Hilderbrand oversees 31 employees, along with a $1.9 million budget for the sheriff’s office and a $2.3 million budget for the jail.
“It has truly been an honor to serve Asotin County, and it is a position I do not take lightly,” Hilderbrand said.
“I continue to work with the Asotin County Commissioners, hand in hand, to minimize costs, but still serve the citizens with the best possible law enforcement and protection we can afford. Since being your sheriff, I have also sought out citizen input on ways to better serve the community, and I will continue to listen for any opportunity to serve at the highest level.”
The filing period in Washington runs May 16-20. The deadline to vote in the primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election deadline is Nov. 8.
