Hiking through the haze

Pete Caster/TribuneThe Lewis-Clark Terminal is seen through the afternoon haze as a man wearing a mask walks along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Tuesday. Today’s Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calls for smoky skies to persist and the temperature to top out at 79.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

