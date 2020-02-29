LAPWAI — A two-car wreck on U.S. Highway 95 in Lapwai on Friday evening sent one driver to the hospital and blocked the roadway for about one hour, according to the Idaho State Police.
Corrina C. Penney, 33, of Lapwai, was traveling south on the highway in a black 2009 Chevy Cobalt. Jessica L. Redheart, 64, of Lewiston, pulled onto the highway from Main Street in a silver 2016 Nissan Quest and was struck by Penney’s vehicle, according to an ISP news release.
Penney, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was treated and released, a nursing supervisor at the hospital said.
Redheart was wearing a seat belt, the release said.