KAMIAH — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin work on State Highway 162 to repair springtime flood damage 4 miles south of Kamiah.
The project is scheduled for Wednesday to Nov. 16. Flaggers will guide one lane of traffic through the work zone between mileposts 18 and 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the department. No nighttime traffic delays are expected.
Crews will place large rocks against the streambank to support the highway shoulder and minimize future erosion, according to the news release.