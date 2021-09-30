HEADQUARTERS — Repairs to a slide on State Highway 11 south of Headquarters will begin Monday and last through November, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday.
Erin Buck, project manager for the department, said monitoring devices have shown no movement since they were installed in the spring, so work can begin.
The highway first sank in April, creating an 8-foot dropoff. The transportation department bored underneath the highway to collect soil samples in May to determine the severity of the problem and identify the best long-term repair.
Buck said the plan is to construct a soil nail wall that involves boring into the slope and using 40-foot nails to connect the failing material to the stable material.
One lane of the highway will remain closed during the process but traffic will be guided by temporary signals rather than the yield signs that have been in place.
This type of repair has been used in other slides in the region, including the 2017 slide at Bear Ridge Grade north of Kendrick on State Highway 3.
Knife River, the contractor that resurfaced 7 miles of Highway 11 between Grangemont Road and Headquarters earlier this summer, will complete the repairs for $1.1 million.