Road construction on State Highway 13 east of Grangeville will be paused because of a shortage of cement, Idaho Transportation Department officials announced Monday.
Joe Schacher, resident engineer for the 6-mile project that began in May, said the delay may last up to a month before work can resume.
Repairs include milling of the asphalt surface, mixing with cement and reapplied to the highway to form a stronger base. Crews would then add another layer of pavement, a process known as cement recycled asphalt base stabilization.
“As of now we have done everything we can do with the materials we have,” Schacher said. So far crews have replaced about 50 drains and milled the surface of the highway.
All lanes of the highway will remain open until work can resume and drivers will travel on a milled and gravel surface at a reduced speed of 30 mph. The contractor and the transportation department will continue to monitor the work zone to maintain conditions.
At this time, State Highway 13 is the only transportation department project believed to be affected by the shortage of cement. Depending on the length of the delay, construction could be completed by mid-August. In the meantime, the transportation department urges drivers to take extreme care and slow down while traveling that segment of the highway.