Cleaning crews will continue to remove debris from U.S. Highway 95 after a mudslide occurred Thursday afternoon about 6 miles north of Riggins and temporarily slowed traffic until Friday evening.
The crews have been working nonstop since arriving at the mudslide, which occurred around 6 p.m. PDT Thursday between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road. A single lane was cleared for traffic within three hours, said Jake Melder, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.
“I know that we’ve got multiple pieces of equipment down there that are collecting the dirt, the debris, and we are putting it into dump trucks,” he said. “We’ve basically got just a platoon of dump trucks that are getting filled up and then carrying it off.”
A pilot car was leading drivers through the single lane until a second lane was cleared Friday evening, Melder said.
“The reports that I’ve received indicate that there was never a full closure, which means that we were never going to see the entire roadway blocked for more than three hours,” he said.
The highway was shut down temporarily to prevent those driving large trucks from trying to go through, said Riggins Fire Chief Jeff Joyce.
The mudslide, which was 6 feet deep in spots, was likely caused by “massive” thunderstorms and small wildfires in the area, Joyce said.
Melder said the mudslide was similar to a flash flood and consisted of mud, rocks, river debris, trees and bushes. Some material came from a water source near the area.
Joyce said some drivers attempted to go through the mudslide with minimal success.
“A semi went through,” Joyce said. “He ended up popping a tire hitting a rock, but at least he made it through.”
Melder said there were no official detours, but Joyce said some Riggins locals took a little mountain road to bypass the mudslide, although the route is not exactly safe.
No injuries were reported, Melder said.
Joyce said the mudslide worked out decently for local bars and restaurants as more drivers stopped during the temporary halt of traffic.
“It’s a horrible way to think about it, but it’s busier here than I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Medler said he wants to thank drivers for their patience and remind them to travel attentively, especially while on mountain roadways.
On Friday around noon, a two-vehicle crash south of Grangeville at milepost 234 on Highway 95 resulted in multiple injuries and blocked the road for a time, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. No other details were released Friday evening.
