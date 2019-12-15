TROY — A 17-year-old girl was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow with undisclosed injuries after a one-vehicle accident west of Troy on Saturday morning, according to the Idaho State Police.
The girl’s mother, Kendra Grove, 37, of Troy, was driving a silver 2014 Ford Explorer on state Highway 8 at the time of the accident, according to ISP. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response to the accident. An ISP dispatcher did not know if Grove was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.