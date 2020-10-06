The driver of a semitruck that was struck from behind while heading north on U.S. Highway 95 inspects the damaged vehicle as Idaho State Police troopers investigate the scene at milepost 317 on Monday morning. The wreck occurred just after 11 a.m. and the occupants of the car suffered minor injuries and were medically cleared at the scene. The right lane of northbound U.S. Highway 95 was closed for about 45 minutes.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.