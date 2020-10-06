The driver of a semitruck that was struck from behind while heading north on U.S. Highway 95 inspects the damaged vehicle as Idaho State Police troopers investigate the scene at milepost 317 on Monday morning. The wreck occurred just after 11 a.m. and the occupants of the car suffered minor injuries and were medically cleared at the scene. The right lane of northbound U.S. Highway 95 was closed for about 45 minutes.

