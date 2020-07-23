Idaho Transportation Department officials are optimistic about reopening a bypass road around the massive rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 188 by this weekend, while keeping a cautious eye on another huge wedge of rock poised ominously at the top of the cliff face.
Doral J. Hoff, district engineer for ITD in Lewiston, met with the Idaho County commissioners this week to outline his plan — and his concerns — for reopening the road that has been choked off since July 3.
Getting traffic moving now, he said, is a priority, but he acknowledged road crews are uneasy about the potential for more rockslides.
“How comfortable will we feel about allowing traffic under that thing (the boulder on top)?” he said. “I don’t want to sound like Chicken Little, but we need to respect it. I want to start construction as soon as I can ... but I want it off of there. We’ve got our foot on the gas pedal on this thing as much as we can.”
Road crews began drilling rocks on the roadway Monday in preparation for blasting them for removal. Hoff said he hoped getting that debris off the highway would be “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Some of the boulders in the road measure as much as 40 feet in diameter. After the initial rockfall July 3, road crews built a detour — called a “shoo-fly” road — around the base of the slide, hoping to use that to divert traffic. It was opened briefly July 9, but closed again the next day after more rock came tumbling down the hill.
Hoff said geologists had been monitoring one of the huge boulders on the cliff and noted that it was moving a half to three-quarters of an inch every eight to 12 hours. On July 10, it broke loose and crashed onto the highway.
There are, however, about three other “areas of concern” on the slope that engineers say could pose more problems, including the massive wedge of rock at the top. Hoff outlined the targeted spots and said engineers are watching them closely.
“So far, we see nothing,” Hoff said. “We’re looking for imperceptible movements. We are continuing monitoring the rock slope on top every two hours — daylight only — and have seen no movement.”
But considering the makeup of the cliff — which is composed of layers of hard granite lying lasagne-like on top of beds of crumbly decomposed material — the continued stability of the slope is not certain.
“We could have a major failure ... or we could have zero failure,” Hoff said of the areas of concern. Years of water seeping into the granite have caused the decomposition and Hoff said when the initial rockslide happened, water also gushed out of the cliff.
Because of this uncertainty, Hoff said the long-term plan is to remove the rock wedges that are still perched on the slope. That will take time — at least 30 days, he said — and expertise to drill the rock and blast it.
“This is very technical,” he said. “I need to control the blast.”
It is hoped that the rock can be removed incrementally and whatever falls to the ground could be used to cushion additional rock coming off the cliff. When that process begins, Hoff said, it will mean another closure to the highway.
In the meantime, traffic has been detoured to the Old Pollock Road that runs parallel to the highway on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River. That road had been out of commission since part of the pavement sloughed away in 2016. Idaho County commissioners have said they do not have the money to repair it, but the rockslide prompted the state to repair the damage and monitor traffic, which is allowed passage between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. PDT each day.
Hoff said there also is concern about the old steel bridge at the south end of the Old Pollock Road that has not been maintained or inspected since the road was closed. Traffic is passing over it now, he said, but trucks are allowed on the bridge only one at a time.
Cost for the repair work so far, he added, is about $180,000 and all of that money has come from the ITD budget.
“Right now it’s all ITD state funds,” he said. “No federal money has been used.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.