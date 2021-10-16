Highway 12 collision

An Idaho State Patrol trooper walks across U.S. Highway 12 in between two cars that collided while heading east on Friday afternoon near mile post 12, just before Arrow Bridge. The collision happened just before 1:55 p.m. and there were no injuries reported.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

